Apollo Tyres is announcing up to an 8% increase on Vredestein branded OHT and PCLT products, effective June 1 and July 1.

There will also be inline adjustments on a per size basis, the company says.

“This increase has been driven by multiple factors, including increased costs on sea freight, transportation, raw materials, in addition to other market factors,” says Abhishek Bisht, asst. vice president Americas.