Schrader TPMS Solutions Launches Training Academy

Schrader TPMS Solutions has introduced Schrader Academy, its new brand for all of Schrader’s TPMS training materials and training initiatives.

The brand intends to create a community of TPMS service professionals and provide a central location for accurate and trusted TPMS resources directly from the the company.

The first new training initiative under the Schrader Academy brand is the TPMS E-Training class offered on www.TPMSAcademy.com. This free training course walks service professionals through five modules of basic TPMS knowledge and training. It covers topics like the North American TPMS legislation, installations, programming, relearning and more. If users complete the course with an 80% or higher, they will receive an official certificate of completion, Schrader says.

“We are excited about the launch of our new training site. I hope that visitors will love the new look and feel of the site, especially the TPMS E-Training course, which is now mobile-friendly and even easier to navigate through,” says W Rippetoe, technical training team lead for Schrader’s North American Aftermarket business. “The new site is yet another avenue for technicians to gain the knowledge needed to be successful within the TPMS category. Our goal is to make Schrader Academy the one-stop-shop for all TPMS training related information.”

Schrader Academy’s E-Training platform will continuously evolve with new training content on a regular basis, including up-to-date information about the company’s TPMS training opportunities. Visitors are able to explore the new site and register for the TPMS E-Training course at www.TPMSAcademy.com.