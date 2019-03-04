Schrader Enters New Tech Era With A New Logo

Schrader, an aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies and an OE manufacturer of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a new logo, also repositioning itself as a technology-centric business.

The Schrader brand originally became famous in the early 1900s with the invention of the “Schrader valve,” the same pneumatic tire valve found on most vehicles on the road today. Later, Schrader pioneered the tire pressure monitoring system and created a sensor attached to the valve inside of the tire that effectively measures tire pressure and temperature.

Sensata Technologies, a world-leader in OE sensor and sensing technologies, acquired Schrader in 2015 and since then has been heavily investing in further growth of TPMS technology. Sensata recently sold the valve product lines to align Schrader with Sensata’s existing vision, focusing on bringing the newest and best technology to the market.

To represent this exciting shift in focus, Schrader has announced the launch of a new logo.

“It was really important to us not to go too far from the original logo,” said Jacki Lutz, head of global marketing and communications for Sensata Technologies’ Aftermarket Business. “The new logo demonstrates the change in focus for the brand and aligns it with Sensata’s logo without losing its recognizable parts that symbolize so many areas of the business that will remain unchanged, like our commitment to delivering the highest-quality products and our devotion to customer service.”

According to Lutz, the new logo still makes a statement of innovation with the famous red “road symbol” that has become one of the most recognized elements of the Schrader brand. “It represents ‘the road ahead,’” said Lutz. “That is where the brand has always and will always continue to look, not behind or beside us, but what is coming for our customers down the road. The shape of the symbol has been simplified but the vision that it represents will remain one of the main focuses of the brand.”

The sub-line has also been updated to identify the technology that Schrader will continue to specialize in, Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems. “The Schrader brand has led the TPMS market since the technology was first introduced in the 1980s and we felt it was about time the logo represented that,” Lutz added.

For more information about Schrader, visit the company’s website at SchraderSensors.com.