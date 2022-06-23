Connect with us

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky Orders GAO Right to Repair Study

Chairwoman Jan Schakowsky recently wrote a letter to the General Accounting Office (GAO) requesting examination of competition and cyber security issues related to access to in-vehicle data.

The Auto Care Association says it strongly agrees with Schakowsky’s statement in the letter that “when manufacturers take steps to limit repairs by consumers and repair shops, it can increase costs to consumers, unfairly advantage manufacturer repair shops over independent repair shops, and affect consumers’ rights. Robust protection of consumers’ right to repair is critical to counteracting these impacts.”

