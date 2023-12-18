RNR Tire Express Expands in Southeast Florida

RNR Tire Express (RNR) is expanding the brand’s presence in Southeast Florida with the licensing of its newest franchise partners, Evan, Ryan and Jeff Mouhalis. The family, who now has development rights along the 33-mile stretch of coast between Vero Beach and Stuart, has already detailed plans for their first location in Fort Pierce, intended to open April 2024.

RNR said all three come from a background in the finance space, partnering for the first time with the launch of their family real estate development and investment company back in 2016. That company has since purchased and/or developed $75 million worth of commercial development projects in Florida, prompting their decision to diversify business holdings and invest in a concept capable of benefiting and providing for local communities, they said.

“We spent 5 years searching for a business opportunity whose culture and commitment to customers was worth getting involved with,” Evan Mouhalis said. “After meeting with the RNR team and learning how the brand has built itself up, we knew it was a franchise worth building our footprint with.”

The Mouhalis’s have expressed an intention to open a total of 30 RNR Tire Express locations over the course of the next 15 years, with the first to arrive in Fort Pierce in the coming months.