 RNR Tire Express Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

RNR franchise locations team up to raise funds and award prizes for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express (RNR) has launched its eighth annual breast cancer awareness campaign. With the help of RNR franchisees around the country, the company said its team will donate a portion of all tire sales during the month of October – Breast Cancer Awareness month – to foundations advancing the cause of breast cancer research and the search for a cure.

Family and friends of breast cancer survivors or fighters are able to nominate deserving individuals for a chance to win a “Think Pink” package, including $1,000 cash, a set of new tires and a VIP spa day package, the company said.

The campaign is one of the longest-standing giveback initiatives in the brand’s 23-year history. With 191 RNR locations currently in operation– up 21 locations since this same time in 2022 – the community impact of the campaign is expected to be further-reaching than ever before, with more applicants anticipated this year.

