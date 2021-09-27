RNR Tire Express Promotes Two to Executive Positions

Click Here to Read More

Sutton has past executive experience in both creating and running successful companies, RNR Tire said. He served at chief experience officer of digital and live creative agencies prior to his arrival at RNR five years ago. In that role, he led and produced hundreds of iconic projects and events for global brands such as Microsoft, Disney, Under Armour and Oprah. The company says Sutton has a passion for the rent-to-own (RTO) industry and its customers dating back to his childhood when he would travel with his father, Larry Sutton, to his former company’s stores. With a secondary passion for film and television production, he has also directed and produced over 50 TV commercials, where he has received dozens of national advertising awards, the company said.