RNR Tire Express to Add 25 Indiana Locations

RNR Tire Express has signed an agreement to bring 25 new locations to Indiana over the next five years.

The first locations will open in Anderson and Muncie this spring. The agreement will also bring RNR Tire Express to Kokomo, Marion and Fort Wayne.

The new stores will be managed by Scott Robertson, an automotive industry and franchising veteran, RNR says.

“As a brand based in the southeast, we are thrilled to further develop across the Midwest on our mission to make safe tires and wheels accessible to communities across the nation,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. “We have no doubt that Scott and his team will help the brand make a positive impact on the local communities surrounding the greater Indianapolis area by offering convenient payment options and top-tier customer service.”