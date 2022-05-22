RNR Tire Express Surprises Mom with New Car

On May 6, the RNR team arrived at the workplace of Shante Johnson in Safety Harbor, Florida. A single mother of four children, Shante was nominated for this year’s RNR Tire Express Mother’s Day giveaway by her oldest daughter, who shared a glimpse of what her mother’s daily life entailed. The company says from working two full-time jobs to providing for her family, traveling by bus and by foot for all transportation needs, to battling a recent diagnosis with breast cancer, she exemplifies the very best of what the Mother’s Day Giveaway is all about – the recognition and celebration of the commitment, compassion, and bravery displayed by mothers nationwide, the company says.

Joined by family, friends, and coworkers, Shante was handed the keys to a brand new 2022 Hyundai Kona to honor the work she does and the love she’s shown her children as a mother.

As the franchise continues to grow and enter new markets in the coming years, so will the annual giveaway, spurring the involvement of an increasing number of franchise locations and attracting hundreds, if not thousands of additional nominations along the way, the company says.

More RNR franchise locations participated in the 2022 giveaway than in any year past, which is to account for the more than 5,000 nominations that were submitted on behalf of deserving mothers throughout the country, the company says. The annual initiative gifts free sets of tires to select nominees and culminates in one hand-picked recipient in the form of a brand-new car.