RNR Tire Express Begins 7th Annual Anti-Breast Cancer Campaign

As National Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets underway this October, RNR Tire Express debuted its seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign nationwide. The company says participating RNR locations will donate a portion of all tire sales to foundations advancing the cause of breast cancer research and the search for a cure. According to RNR, family and friends of breast cancer survivors or fighters will be able to nominate deserving individuals for a $1,000 cash prize, a set of new tires and a VIP spa day package courtesy of RNR Tire Express.

The company expects to raise more funds and have a more significant impact than in any previous year. RNR says that with its nationwide company growth, more communities will be able to participate than ever before.

According to RNR, the initiative will serve as an opportunity to recognize and honor the resilience and fortitude of some of the country’s bravest men and women. In doing so, the initiative aims to compile the stories of those who have persevered and overcome their diagnosis.

“After all these years hosting the initiative alongside a growing field of franchisees, it’s become an incredible contributor to our brands ability to give back what’s now reached over a million dollars to communities nationwide on a yearly basis,” says Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR.