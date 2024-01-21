RNR Tire Express earns Franchise 500 Ranking and more awards

According to RNR Tire Express (RNR), the team at Entrepreneur magazine named RNR #198 in its recently released 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking, and had the brand included in the “10+ Club” for franchises that have made the ranking for 10-24 consecutive years. They were also named a “Top Franchise” for 2024 by Franchise Business Review.

“To kick off 2024 with such esteemed recognition is an incredible honor and a wonderful motivator to our operators throughout the country,” Vince Ficarrotta, vice president of franchising for RNR said. “Accolades such as these always play a crucial role in helping guide new franchise partners to RNR.”