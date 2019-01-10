Registration Open For Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop In Atlantic City

Mitchell 1 will hold this year’s first Shop Management Workshop, April 25-27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Resorts Casino Hotel. The training is designed for auto shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, shortcuts and new features to run their businesses more efficiently. The sessions will uncover strategies that attendees can use to compete successfully against dealerships, maximize their maintenance and repair opportunities, and enhance their relationships with customers.

The two-day training session focuses on best practices and guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager SE and ShopKey Shop Management SE. Topics will include optimal settings, workflow options, customization, reporting, scheduling, program security, inventory, purchase orders and aftermarket catalogs. Instructors will guide attendees through the newest program features such as expanded reports and built-in lube sticker printing included with version 7.5 of the software.

In addition, the latest optional add-ons that expand Manager SE capabilities are also covered: the new ProSpect digital vehicle check-in/inspection app for mobile devices and MessageCenter for text messaging directly from the system. Attendees will also learn about the integrated Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto shop marketing service during a casual evening reception.

The workshop will be led by Tim McDonnell, senior marketing manager for Manager SE, and Dan Johnson, product manager for Manager SE. “For the experienced Manager user, the workshop provides two days of comprehensive training that increases the value of their shop’s software investment,” said McDonnell. “The interaction between attendees, sharing methods and tips, plus the new friendships everyone takes home, is priceless.”

This advanced training is designed to turn existing shop management system customers into power users who get the most out of their software and business. Attendees can expect lively discussions on how to use the management system to energize their business, increase profits and boost productivity.

A practice lab equipped with computers and staffed by product specialists will be available throughout the event so attendees can practice and apply the skills they are learning in the training sessions.

Attendees will be welcomed with a cocktail reception on Thursday evening, April 25. Workshop sessions run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. The registration fee is $200 per attendee, plus applicable tax, and covers seminars, breakfast, lunch and refreshments each day.

Participants are responsible for transportation to Atlantic City and hotel accommodations and may reserve a room in the discounted Mitchell 1 hotel block at the Resorts Casino Hotel through April 14. Workshops fill up fast, so early registration is encouraged. For more information about the workshop or to register, visit the shop management workshop registration website.

Attendees can earn 30 Automotive Management Institute (AMI) credits toward the Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) designation by completing the workshop. At the end of each workshop, AMI course completion forms will be handed out to those attendees who wish to pursue AMI credits.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com or call 888-724-6742.