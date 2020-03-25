Connect with us

How to Prove You’re ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

With more than 30 states closing or restricting operations of nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, the Auto Care Association recommended guidelines for how employees in the automotive service and parts industries can offer proof that they’re essential during this time.

According to the association, employees should be equipped with a statement or letter from their employer deeming the employee as an essential worker in case they are stopped by first responders. The letter should include details on the essential business including: the name of the employee, a phone number, name of the business, address of the business and a point of contact at the business for verification purposes.

The association also advises business owners to reference their state’s executive order on what is identified as an “essential” business in their state.

If your business spans multiple locations or jurisdictions and workers must travel between those sites, the association recommends you review each state’s executive orders to determine the nature of your business and other requirements such as: Shelter in Place, mandatory closings, or other information determined by state orders.

In this article:
