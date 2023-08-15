Point S Launches Networks in Macau and Spain

Point S announced it bolstered its global presence by launching new networks in Macau and Spain.

Point S said the establishment of the Macanese network is a significant milestone in its Asian development strategy. Development of the network is well underway, with two points of sale already open in the region. A new regional location for Point S, the company said Macau complements the franchise’s existing coverage in China and builds on its presence in other markets across Asia.

Entry into the Spanish market means Point S now operates in 26 countries across Europe. With a presence in 51 countries around the world, the business’ presence in Europe is complemented by its networks in Africa, Asia, North America and South America.

Point S International CEO, Fabien Bouquet, said, “It has been a long-term ambition of ours to enter the Macanese and Spanish markets and further solidify our strength in Asia and Europe. By combining our decades of experience with our expertise in tires and automotive maintenance, we can offer consumers in these new markets a first-rate service. In Macau and Spain, we will continue to provide customers with the highest quality products and services, and work with new members to grow their businesses whilst retaining their independence.”