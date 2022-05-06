Point S Enters Latin American Market in Partnership in Brazil

Point S says it has expanded its global network into the Brazilian market through a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with a local specialist, ATO.
According to the company, ATO’s two shareholder companies, ADTSA and Orletti Group, will be responsible for overseeing Point S’s operations in Brazil, with $37.5 million already committed to the project.
Commenting on the deal, Point S International CEO Fabien Bouquet said: “Point S has been exploring Latin America markets for over two years now, and our main objective was to enter the Brazilian market, which is one of the largest in the world.”