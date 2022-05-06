Connect with us

News

Point S Enters Latin American Market in Partnership in Brazil

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Point S says it has expanded its global network into the Brazilian market through a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with a local specialist, ATO.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to the company, ATO’s two shareholder companies, ADTSA and Orletti Group, will be responsible for overseeing Point S’s operations in Brazil, with $37.5 million already committed to the project.

Commenting on the deal, Point S International CEO Fabien Bouquet said: “Point S has been exploring Latin America markets for over two years now, and our main objective was to enter the Brazilian market, which is one of the largest in the world.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Sullivan Tire Acquires C&R Tire

News: Bridgestone Introduces Tire Innovation Park Location in Tokyo

News: Pirelli To Invest $15M into R&D Hub at Mexico Facility

News: Kenda Tire Introduces Online Learning Platform

Advertisement

on

Point S Enters Latin American Market in Partnership in Brazil

on

TIA Board Nominations Due May 9

on

Goodyear Delivers Highest-Revenue Q1 in 10 Years

on

Apollo Tyres Opens Digital Innovation Hub in UK
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

K&M Tire, Inc.

K&M Tire, Inc.
Contact: Jon SchadlPhone: (419) 695-1061Phone: (419) 695-1061
965 Spencerville Rd. / P.O. Box 279, Delphos OH 45833
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400 Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400

Executive Interviews

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President
Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile

News

Kal Tire on Cutting Edge of OTR Tire Recycling

News

Wheel Pros Acquires Teraflex

People

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President
Connect
Tire Review Magazine