With the start of a new year, it’s the perfect time for independent tire dealerships and businesses alike to rethink old processes, set new goals and learn more about technology and how to use it to your advantage.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we talk about how you can do just that with your credit card processing. Sure, it’s not the sexiest topic to start off 2020, but it is important in the daily transactions of your business.

With proper education, one company in the industry is looking to simplify credit card processing for automotive repair shops and tire dealers alike – 360 Payments.

We speak with Jesse Maddaugh, founding partner of 360 Payments, to get a better understanding of how the company works, how it’s looking to help shop owners, and Jesse delves into those little nuances you should look out for as a business owner when selecting a credit card processing company to work with.

