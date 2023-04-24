 TIA Pre-Show Host Hotel is Planet Hollywood

Meetings, cocktails, and an awards ceremony will be had just before the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-planet-hollywood

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) selected Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino as the host hotel for its pre-show events at November’s Global Tire Expo (GTE)/SEMA Show in Las Vegas. TIA’s annual membership meeting, advisory council meeting, cocktail reception and tire industry honors awards ceremony will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the hotel, one day prior to the start of the GTE/SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. There is no charge for any of these pre-show events, but attendees must reserve a ticket.

In addition, TIA will host a TopGolf Challenge TIA Government Affairs Benefit at TopGolf of Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m.

Click to register for TIA’s pre-show events and to reserve a room in TIA’s room block.

Bartec-TPMS
Brent-Hesje-Fountain-Tire
Ecore-circular-process
Hankook-iON-awards
News

American Tire Distributors Introduces Louisville Distribution Center

The company says the new distribution center has energy-saving lights, a customer pick-up area, new equipment and enhanced safety features.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATD-Louisville

American Tire Distributors (ATD) recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Louisville distribution center (DC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. ATD has been operating in the Louisville market for more than 35 years.

Located at 5100 Jeff Commerce Dr. Suite 101 Louisville, KY 40219, ATD said the new DC is optimized with energy-saving lights, an improved customer pick-up area, new equipment and enhanced safety features for more efficient operations. ATD claimed it will employ approximately 45 associates and serve dealers in 53 counties from Bloomington, Indiana to Leitchfield, Kentucky, and from Evansville, Indiana to Richmond, Kentucky.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres Takes a Poll of the Worst Roads in North America

Quebec claims the crown in a recent poll.

By Christian Hinton
Worst-Roads-NA
Kumho Tire Announces ‘Slam Dunk Savings’ Consumer Rebate

Customers who purchase a set of four qualifying tires between April 17-May 31 will receive an $80 Visa prepaid gift card.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-tire-playoff-rebate
Ryan Waldron to Lead Goodyear’s North America Consumer Business

Ryan Waldron was formerly vice president of Goodyear Global Off-Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Ryan-Waldron
BFGoodrich Tires Launches ‘Your Next’ Global Brand Campaign

BFGoodrich’s new campaign attempts to connect with overlanders and car builders.

By Christian Hinton
BFGoodrich-Ad-campaign

Other Posts

Hunter Engineering integrates equipment with Tekion’s cloud-native platform

Hunter and Tekion said this integration is designed to increase alignment and tire sales through data access.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Tekion-partnership
Big O Tires Opens its First Store in Fishers, Indiana

Big O Tires says the new location offers all vehicle service needs.

By Christian Hinton
BigO-New-Location
GRI Opens New GRI FIT Service Center

GRI is expanding forklift tire services in Spain.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Madrid
WD-40 Releases Specialist Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods

WD-40 introduces concentrated, industrial-strength EZ-Pods with customized degreasing ability.

By Christian Hinton
WD-40-Degreaser