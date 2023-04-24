TIA Pre-Show Host Hotel is Planet Hollywood

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) selected Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino as the host hotel for its pre-show events at November’s Global Tire Expo (GTE)/SEMA Show in Las Vegas. TIA’s annual membership meeting, advisory council meeting, cocktail reception and tire industry honors awards ceremony will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the hotel, one day prior to the start of the GTE/SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. There is no charge for any of these pre-show events, but attendees must reserve a ticket.

In addition, TIA will host a TopGolf Challenge TIA Government Affairs Benefit at TopGolf of Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 p.m.

Click to register for TIA’s pre-show events and to reserve a room in TIA’s room block.