 Pirelli Relaunches Scorpion BK for 1986 Lambo LM002

The tire was shown at Fuori Concorso, an event for collector cars near Lake Como.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Old-Scool-Pirelli

Pirelli is re-introducing the Scorpion BK tire for the 1986 Lamborghini LM002. This tire features “ears,” or lateral winglets that allow it to traverse across the desert sands, according to the company. Recreated as part of the Pirelli Collezione range dedicated to historical cars, the tire was shown at Fuori Concorso, an event for collector cars near Lake Como.

In the early 1980s, Pirelli was asked to develop a tire for the Lamborghini LM002, which was the forebear of all sporting SUVs. Scorpion BK covers were produced specifically for this vehicle: big tires complete with lateral winglets, which gave the car extra agility and response on the sand.

Pirelli said the Scorpion BK was one of its first examples of a race-to-road technology transfer. The tread pattern design actually derived from the intermediate “Monte Carlo” tread pattern cut into the rally slick tires of the time, and many of the technologies within the BK also came from motorsport, where Pirelli has claimed several world titles.

