Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch Gallery - Tire Review Magazine

During a recent Ride and Drive event in Las Vegas, Pirelli Tire North America introduced the Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3, an ultra high-performance tire designed to deliver exceptional performance throughout its lifespan. The tire was tested in various conditions, including high speeds and tight turns at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where it demonstrated its handling capabilities.
