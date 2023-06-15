Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch Gallery - Tire Review Magazine

During a recent Ride and Drive event in Las Vegas, Pirelli Tire North America introduced the Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3, an ultra high-performance tire designed to deliver exceptional performance throughout its lifespan. The tire was tested in various conditions, including high speeds and tight turns at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where it demonstrated its handling capabilities.

Check out some images from the event below

Claudio Zanardo, president and CEO of Pirelli Tire North America, talked about the company’s global strategy and emphasized sustainability, innovation and future growth.

Andre Oosthuizen, chief marketing officer, presented the company’s market strategy.

Claudio Zanardo, president and CEO of Pirelli Tire North America, with the new P Zero AS Plus 3.

Dream Racing provided top of the line supercars to test its new P Zero AS Plus 3 tire, including the Lamborghini Hurancan.

Pirelli North America’s leadership team.

As part of its new tire launch, Pirelli gave us a bird’s eye view of Las Vegas at night, complete with a video ad for the new P Zero AS Plus 3 on the side of ResortWorld Last Vegas.

As part of the event, members of the media were given their own vehicle to test the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 tires for SUV/CUV applications. Attendees drive the vehicles through a scenic drive in the Valley of Fire State Park (below).

