 Pirelli Unveils P Zero Trofeo RS

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Pirelli Unveils P Zero Trofeo RS

The new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS is already available for the cars using it as original equipment, and will be available in the future for a wide range of aftermarket tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli_P_Zero_Trofeo

Pirelli introduced the P Zero Trofeo RS, the company’s latest tire designed for carmakers aiming to highlight the performance of their most sporty models. Pagani Automobili was the first to request a specific version of the new tire for the Utopia, its latest hypercar.

Related Articles

Pirelli said the P Zero Trofeo R was originally designed as an aftermarket tire to improve on-track performance, while the P Zero Trofeo RS is primarily intended as original equipment (OE), giving manufacturers the chance to supply cars that are already primed for a sports driving experience.

Pirelli said its research and development department applied a series of technologies to the P Zero Trofeo RS, including multi-compound tread: a technology that allows tires to be personalized to complement the individual characteristics of each car.

The new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS is already available for the cars using it as original equipment, and will be available in the future for a wide range of aftermarket tires. The P Zero Trofeo R will remain available in a specific selection of sizes.

You May Also Like

Cooper work RHT2
Radar-EV-Tires-1400
Vredestein-Canadian-Tire
BFGoodrich-Elite-Force-TA
Commercial Tires

Sailun Announces Next Generation of Commercial Truck Tires

Sailun Tire Americas introduces new commercial truck tires for fleet managers and owners.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sailun_SDL70

Sailun Tire Americas has announced two new commercial truck tires, the S624 EFT and SDL70 EFT..

The S624 is a free-rolling position trailer tire for on-highway applications. The tread pattern features a decoupling groove to provide resistance to irregular wear, and it utilizes new tread compound to maximize mileage, improve wet traction and lower rolling resistance, the manufacturer says.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Kenda Tires Introduces Klever M/T2 Tire

The Klever M/T2 and R/T true red-letter tires will be featured in short course off-road and desert racing series across the country.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda-Racing
Hankook Tire Unveils iON evo, iON evo SUV for EVs

Hankook says the tires feature technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and unique grip performance for EVs.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo
Pirelli Relaunches Scorpion BK for 1986 Lambo LM002

The tire was shown at Fuori Concorso, an event for collector cars near Lake Como.

By Christian Hinton
Old-Scool-Pirelli
Yokohama Rubber is Supplier of OE Electric Truck/Bus Tires

Yokohama Rubber will supply its RY01C tires for Mitsubishi Fuso’s eCanter EV.

By Christian Hinton
yokohama-ev-truck-tire

Other Posts

Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Tire Tested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

During the event, the tire’s performance was put to the test on various tracks.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli Lambo
Pirelli Gives USTMA’s National Tire Safety Week its Support

The goal is to educate drivers on the importance of everyday tire maintenance as a part of general road safety.

By Christian Hinton
National-Tire-Safety-Week
Turbo Wholesale Tires Announces New Run Flat Tire Line

Turbo Wholesale Tires recently introduced Lexani Tire RFX and RFX Plus tires for coupes, sedans and sports cars.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo Tires Run Flat
Hankook Gears Up for Portland Formula E Debut

Hankook will use its iON race tires for its Portland Formula E race.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Portland-e-prix