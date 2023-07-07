Tire Review On-Site: Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch

Pirelli recently introduced its new P Zero AS Plus 3 tire at an event held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During the event, the tire’s performance was put to the test on various tracks, showcasing its ability to handle high-performance challenges.

The P Zero AS Plus 3 comes with a 50,000-mile warranty, offers 31 size options and features low rolling resistance for fuel efficiency and reduced noise for comfort. Pirelli said it aims to meet the demands of high-end vehicle drivers and be a leader in the prestige high-end vehicle segment while expanding their relevance to a range of vehicle brands.

