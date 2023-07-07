 Tire Review On-Site: Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Video

Tire Review On-Site: Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch

During the event, the tire's performance was put to the test on various tracks.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Pirelli recently introduced its new P Zero AS Plus 3 tire at an event held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During the event, the tire’s performance was put to the test on various tracks, showcasing its ability to handle high-performance challenges.

Related Articles

The P Zero AS Plus 3 comes with a 50,000-mile warranty, offers 31 size options and features low rolling resistance for fuel efficiency and reduced noise for comfort. Pirelli said it aims to meet the demands of high-end vehicle drivers and be a leader in the prestige high-end vehicle segment while expanding their relevance to a range of vehicle brands.

More from the Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 launch:

You May Also Like

TR-Continental- Touring-Tires
national tire safety week tips
TR Continental Menu
Online Reviews
Garage Studio

Summer Car Maintenance: Is Your Shop Ready?

Prepare your customers’ vehicles for summer by advising them on oil changes, tire pressure, fluids and battery maintenance.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Summer shop ready

Summer temperatures and driving conditions can take a toll on any vehicle. So, how should you advise your customers to get their car ready for the summer months, especially concerning their tires? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Depending on where you live, you’ll feel the heat of summer at different points…and your customers’ vehicles will, too. So, it’s important that before that heat wave comes, you’re advising your customers on what they need to do to keep their vehicle safe in the heat, especially if they’re planning a summer road trip.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Focusing on People & Analytics to Drive Success with Beth Barron of Chabill’s Tire

Beth Barron, president and CEO of Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service, describes how she is using training and analytics to build the business and create the next generation of leadership.

By Madeleine Winer
Help Customers Gain Performance by Replacing Brake Pad Hardware

The small parts of brake pad hardware can make a difference in overall performance.

By Christian Hinton
Brake-Hardware
Preparing for the Light Truck Tire Wave

The rise in popularity of light truck segments provides challenges and opportunities for tire dealers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Light-Trucks
Speed Ratings and Changing Tire Sizes

Changing tire sizes can affect the speed rating and speedometer accuracy.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Speed-and-Sizes

Other Posts

Madeleine Winer Appointed Editor of AMN at Babcox Media

Winer joined Babcox Media in 2017 and most recently served as Editor of Tire Review.

By Christian Hinton
Winer-AMN
Using Race Tires as a Proving Ground & Selling Tool  

Giti Tire USA’s director of tire development and product marketing talks race tire technology and GT Radial’s Formula Drift partnership.

By Madeleine Winer
Where There’s a Will, There’s K&M Tire’s Dave Miller

A 27-year industry veteran, Dave serves as the director of marketing at K&M Tire, where he oversees all marketing initiatives, programs, events and trade shows.

By Christian Hinton
dave miller
Pirelli Gives USTMA’s National Tire Safety Week its Support

The goal is to educate drivers on the importance of everyday tire maintenance as a part of general road safety.

By Christian Hinton
National-Tire-Safety-Week