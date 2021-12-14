Connect with us

Pirelli Claims Spot in CDP’s Climate A List 2021

The “A” rating is the highest score attainable and was awarded to 200 companies of the 13,000 participants, Pirelli said.

Danielle Hess

Pirelli & C. SpA obtained a position in the Climate A list 2021 of the CDP, the international non-profit organization that gathers, disseminates and promotes information on environmental questions, the company said.

The “A” rating is the highest score attainable and was awarded to 200 companies of the 13,000 participants. The evaluation is based on the effectiveness of the actions implemented to reduce emissions and climate risks and to develop a low carbon emissions economy, as well as the completeness and transparency of the information supplied and the adoption of best practices associated with environmental impact.

The recognition by CDP confirms Pirelli’s constant commitment in the area of environmental sustainability, where the company has a target for the reduction of CO2 emissions validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) with a goal of “carbon neutrality” by 2030, supported by the energy supply target of 100% renewable source electricity at the global level by 2025. In addition, there is the constant commitment in Research & Development to innovative and renewable materials and the reduction of emissions coming from the supply chain, the company said.

The CDP, whose goal is to guide companies and governments to reduce hothouse gas emissions, protect water resources and forests, gathers data related to environmental impacts, risks and opportunities, for an evaluation independent of the methodology with which scores are calculated. In 2021, over 590 investors, with assets of over 110 trillion dollars, and 200 large-scale buyers, with a buying power of 5.5 trillion dollars, called on companies to share these data through the CDP platform and over 9,600 companies responded, Pirelli said.

