 Pilot to add 30 Southern Tire Mart shops to its travel center network

Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 STMP shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pilot Travel Centers said it’s expanding its truck maintenance network of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J (STMP) shops. Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

“Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Travel Centers. “We continually evaluate our network with our guests’ needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey.”

With 25 dealer locations also expected to join the network, Pilot said drivers will gain access to more stops along their routes that are eligible for its myRewards loyalty perks and other company programs.

Pilot said its 2024 growth plan also includes building 10 new travel centers to increase the company’s presence in several states, bringing additional services, amenities and over 500 truck parking spaces to the road. With 25 dealer locations also expected to join the network, Pilot said drivers will gain access to more stops along their routes that are eligible for its myRewards loyalty perks and other company programs.

Last year, the company opened 10 new travel centers and welcomed more than 20 dealer locations to its network. The new stores were located along major routes in markets for travelers and professional drivers, including Yucca and Ash Fork, AZ; Colton and Rialto, CA; Gallup, NM; McCarran, NV; Edon, OH; Holladay, TN; Odessa, TX; and Wamsutter, WY.

Pilot Travel Centers also said it has plans to overhaul an additional 75 locations this year for a total of nearly 200 completed remodels as part of its New Horizons initiative. The company said enhancements include curb-to-counter makeovers with refreshed restrooms and showers, new kitchens, expanded food and beverage options and updated technology.

Roger’s Tire Service focuses on customer service and community relationships

Roger’s Tire Service does things a bit differently. Your first hint: the business performs daily operations out of a barn.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
For an average consumer, a tire shop or dealership is probably a facility with multiple technicians, lifts and tire service equipment; they may even think of a specific shop with multiple service bays and locations.

While these things may sound like characteristics of a “normal” tire shop or dealership, Roger’s Tire Service, does things a bit differently. That all starts with the owner, Roger Pitchford. Your first hint could be the fact that Roger, a tire industry veteran with over 35 years of experience, opened a shop in under three weeks in 2021.

