Bridgestone, Pilot Company Partner on Fleet Service Network

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and Pilot Company (Pilot) announced they created a service network for commercial fleets to use Bridgestone’s advanced tire monitoring technology at more than 300 Pilot and Flying J travel centers, exceeding initial goals set for the partnership one year ago.

“We are excited to see the ongoing success of this partnership with Pilot Company,” said Josh Holland, vice president, dealer development and mobility solutions deployment (commercial), Bridgestone Americas. “Fleets across the United States are beginning to experience the benefits of a connected network of tire-monitoring services that are supported by our Bridgestone Commercial Dealer Network (BCDN).”

According to Bridgestone, each router installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to Bridgestone Fleet Care’s tire monitoring service and transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers.

Pilot Company said this program adds to its bundle of fleet solutions, which provide trucking companies with financial, maintenance and fuel packages.