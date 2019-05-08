Kubota, Titan Form Exclusivity Agreement for Goodyear R14 Crossover Tire

Titan International and Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) / Kubota Canada Limited (KCL) have formed an exclusivity agreement for the Goodyear R14 crossover tires to come OE on select Kubota compact tractor models.

It is the first exclusivity agreement KTC and KCL have chosen to enter with a tire manufacturer.

“The vast majority of compact tractors on the market are being sold with R-4 tires, but there’s a drawback when it comes to traction. If you go with an R-1, then you have more traction, but more vibration on hard surfaces. Up to this point, there hasn’t been a tire as versatile as the compact tractors they’re going on,” said Jacob Sherman, Kubota product manager, compact tractors. “After testing the R14, we knew it could perform equally as well in the variety of snow, field, yard, loader and pasture applications our customers expect from our machines. That’s why we wanted to jump on this opportunity. We believe the Goodyear R14 is a game-changer for our dealers and customers — it’s one more factor that sets Kubota apart from the competition.”

While the BX-Series and B-Series Kubota models included in the agreement will still offer many of the same R-1, R-3 and R-4 tires as options, according to Sherman, he expects “the majority of our customers will migrate to the Goodyear R14.”

Prior to entering into the agreement, Kubota conducted testing on the Goodyear R14 tire, which features a new-to-market hybrid tread design combining elements of an ag tread (R-1), turf tread (R-3) and industrial tread (R-4), the company says.

In addition to the sizes offered exclusively from Kubota at the OEM level, the Goodyear R14 line has been expanded to include a total of 18 sizes — both in standard and Low Sidewall Technology options — offered in the aftermarket for compact tractors up to the 150 horsepower range. For more information, visit titan-intl.com/R14T.