Ernst & Young Nominates Titan International CEO as Award Finalist

Ernst & Young has announced that Paul Reitz, chief executive officer of Titan International, has been named an “Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Midwest Award” finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur of the Year is a business award for “transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies,” Ernst & Young says.

Entrepreneurs were selected by an independent panel of judges and were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes, the company says.

Reitz joined Titan as chief financial officer in 2010 and was later promoted to president in 2014, followed by CEO in 2017. During this time, the Titan says he has been instrumental in driving the company’s global growth strategy and implementing processes that significantly improve global operating efficiency, performance and financial health.

The Entrepreneur of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.