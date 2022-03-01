Openbay Adds to Marketplace with Greulich’s Repair Locations

Openbay has added the multi-location Greulich’s Automotive Repair network to the greater Pheonix area. Greulich’s has locations in Ahwatukee, Avondale, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Tempe. All of these locations are now on the Openbay marketplace serving the automotive repair and maintenance needs of consumers and vehicle fleets.

Openbay says the family-owned and operated Greulich’s has been providing the highest quality automotive repair and maintenance repairs for the Phoenix community for over 44 years. Since opening their first service location in Scottsdale, Greulich’s has become one of the most respected automotive service companies in Arizona. With 18 locations throughout the Phoenix metro, even more consumers can see first-hand the reliable and high-quality service Greulich’s has to offer.

According to Openbay, Greulich’s locations are full-service automotive repair facilities and service all makes and models, including luxury brands and classics.

Greulich’s will be participating on Openbay’s soon-to-be-announced and invite-only Openbay+ platform.