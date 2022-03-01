Connect with us

News

Openbay Adds to Marketplace with Greulich’s Repair Locations

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Openbay has added the multi-location Greulich’s Automotive Repair network to the greater Pheonix area. Greulich’s has locations in Ahwatukee, Avondale, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Tempe. All of these locations are now on the Openbay marketplace serving the automotive repair and maintenance needs of consumers and vehicle fleets.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Openbay says the family-owned and operated Greulich’s has been providing the highest quality automotive repair and maintenance repairs for the Phoenix community for over 44 years. Since opening their first service location in Scottsdale, Greulich’s has become one of the most respected automotive service companies in Arizona. With 18 locations throughout the Phoenix metro, even more consumers can see first-hand the reliable and high-quality service Greulich’s has to offer.

According to Openbay, Greulich’s locations are full-service automotive repair facilities and service all makes and models, including luxury brands and classics.

Greulich’s will be participating on Openbay’s soon-to-be-announced and invite-only Openbay+ platform.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Smetz’s Tire & Service’s ‘Raving Fans’ Key to Dealer’s Success

News: Gallery: 2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference

News: Pirelli P Zero Tires Selected For New Alfa Romeo Tonale

People: Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales

Advertisement

on

Openbay Adds to Marketplace with Greulich’s Repair Locations

on

McCarthy Tire Gains Piedmont Truck Tires, LS Truck Tire Repair

on

Continental Tire Announces Price Increase

on

AAPEX 2022 Opens Call for Repair Shop HQ Training Sessions
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maddenco, Inc.

Maddenco, Inc.
Contact: Jay AdamsPhone: 812-474-6245Fax: 812-474-6254
4847 E. Virginia St., Ste. G, Evansville IN 47715
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance

News

Nexen Tire Announces Brand Sponsorship of LPGA’s Yaeeun Hong

News

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect
Tire Review Magazine