Openbay Expands Coverage With Mobile Service Spiffy

Openbay announced that it is welcoming mobile, on-demand, vehicle care and maintenance brand, Spiffy, to its automotive services marketplace. Spiffy adds 30 U.S. markets to Openbay.

Openbay says that Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing and disinfection services, in addition to oil changes, tires, repairs, and other preventative maintenance service options. Every service is performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using their Spiffy Green system.