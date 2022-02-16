Connect with us
Openbay_Spiffy-1400

News

Openbay Expands Coverage With Mobile Service Spiffy

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Openbay announced that it is welcoming mobile, on-demand, vehicle care and maintenance brand, Spiffy, to its automotive services marketplace. Spiffy adds 30 U.S. markets to Openbay.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Openbay says that Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing and disinfection services, in addition to oil changes, tires, repairs, and other preventative maintenance service options. Every service is performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using their Spiffy Green system.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: RNR Tire Appointments Three Executives to National Team

News: Impressive Gains Have Goodyear Optimistic Despite Inflation

News: Apollo Tyres to Deploy EV Charging Stations

News: Yokohama Rubber’s Geolandar X-CV Tire Equipped on Lexus LX

Advertisement

on

Openbay Expands Coverage With Mobile Service Spiffy

on

Bridgestone To Expand Tire Production in Japan

on

Maxxis Signs Three-Year Deal To Be NASA’s New Spec E30 Tire

on

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect with us

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

TPMS: Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Continental Tire the Americas

Continental Tire the Americas
Contact: Brian BeierwaltesPhone: 704-587-6200Fax: 704-583-4899
1830 Mac Millan Park Dr., Fort Mill SC 29707
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Moore’s Tire Sales’ Bill Watkins Shares Keys to Quick Service
SRNA CFO Toby Beiner SRNA CFO Toby Beiner

People

SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer
Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage
Connect
Tire Review Magazine