Omni United Creates New Warranty for Radar Brand Tires

The company says this new warranty program enhances the Radar offering by including additional ranges under the Treadwear Mileage and Road Hazard warranty. Additionally, the company has also introduced a “30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee” on select ranges, where if an end-user is not satisfied with a set of four new Radar tires, they can be exchanged for a set of new tires, of equal or lesser value, within 30 days (Terms & Conditions apply). The new warranty program will be applicable in the United States and Canada, effective Oct. 1.

The new Radar Protect Program will be offering the below warranties:

Workmanship and Material Limited Warranty : All Radar ranges are covered under this warranty and provide protection from defects in workmanship and manufacturing.

: All Radar ranges are covered under this warranty and provide protection from defects in workmanship and manufacturing. Treadwear Limited Warranty : Select Radar ranges are assigned with a mileage warranty to offer protection from premature treadwear.

: Select Radar ranges are assigned with a mileage warranty to offer protection from premature treadwear. Road Hazard Warranty : Most Radar ranges are covered with a Road Hazard warranty that protects end-users in the event of non-repairable damage to the tires.

: Most Radar ranges are covered with a Road Hazard warranty that protects end-users in the event of non-repairable damage to the tires. 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee: Applicable on select ranges only, if an end-user is not 100% satisfied with his new set of Radar tires, they can bring them back to the authorized Radar retailer from where they were bought it within 30 days from the date of purchase or within the first 2/32nds of an inch (1.6 mm) of treadwear, whichever comes first, and these we will replaced for a new set of Radar brand tires.

The detailed terms and conditions of the warranty as well as the full list of ranges covered under this new warranty program can be viewed by logging on the Omni website – https://www.omniunited.com/radar-us/limited-warranty.