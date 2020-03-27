Connect with us

Omni United Launches COVID-19 Assistance

Omni United has launched the COVID-19 Assistance “We Care Program” to help its customers and their communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to its customers and business partners, Omni United Global CEO GS Sareen said the company is in the process of sending thousands of protective masks to its patrons and business partners for them to use and distribute in their local communities.

On its website, Sareen said the company has provided a database for its customers with all governmental help that is available and guidance on how to access it.

“One of our company’s core values is giving back to society and we have tried to contribute in any small way we could whenever a natural calamity or a disaster has hit a country where we have any business partners,” Sareen’s letter said. “This has been our way of conveying our gratitude to our customers and business partners in that country and of sending the message that we stand together.”

