Indian OTR Tire Tariff Rates From 2017 to Stay

Click Here to Read More

Five years after the implementation of tariffs on off-the-road tires from India, the U.S. Department of Commerce says it is maintaining the rates set in 2017.

As a result of this expedited sunset review, the U.S. Department of Commerce finds that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain pneumatic off-the-road tires from India would be likely to lead to the continuation or recurrence of countervailable subsidies at the levels indicated in the ‘‘Final Results of Sunset Review’’ section of this notice.