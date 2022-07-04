Connect with us
SRNA-Dealer-Forum-Shipping

News

Auto Care Association Applauds Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Auto Care Association says it applauds the enactment of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA), which was recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Auto Care Association says its members have been burdened with onerous shipping delays and costs due in large part to the actions of ocean shipping companies. The OSRA will help address these issues by requiring the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to establish new ocean common carrier service standards; prohibit unreasonable denials of exports that can be loaded timely and safely; and most importantly expand the FMC’s authority over demurrage and detention claims, shifting the burden of proof for such claims to ocean carriers to first prove the charges are not unreasonable, the association says.

The Auto Care Association says it worked with a broad coalition of industry groups to obtain passage of the legislation and thanks to all of the trade groups and corporations that helped to bring about this important new law. The association now calls on the FMC to develop effective regulations to implement OSRA and to ensure that the protections it provides shippers become a reality.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Sixth Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest Returns

News: Yokohama Celebrates July 4th with Holiday Rebate

News: GB Remanufacturing Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center

News: USTMA Applauds NHTSA Action on Mislabeled UTV/ATV Tires

Advertisement

on

Auto Care Association Applauds Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

on

LWG Automotive Expands Investment Portfolio, Eight Future Greenfield Projects

on

TIA to Offer Certified ETS Training in July

on

RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zisser Tire Wholesale

Contact: dennis fergusonPhone: 314 869 3600Fax: 314 869 1200
9990 west florissant ave, st louis mo 63303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

People

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South
Connect
Tire Review Magazine