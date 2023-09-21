 Nokian Tyres, Powdr Partner to Plant Trees

News

Nokian Tyres, Powdr Partner to Plant Trees

When you buy a season pass to a Powdr resort this spring, a tree will be planted on your behalf through their partnership with Nokian Tyres.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian POWDR

For the third season in a row, Nokian Tyres and Powdr have joined forces to plant a tree for every 2023 and 2024 season pass sold at participating resorts. The 2023 program was announced in April and applies only to those season passes purchased during the resort’s discounted price windows.

In the first two years of the “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program, the partners said they have helped restore hundreds of acres of deforested land and supported efforts to combat soil erosion, the effects of a beetle epidemic and the ongoing degradation of riparian areas across the United States.

Powdr said its “Play Forever” sustainability initiative has resulted in millions of dollars in contributions inside the communities where the company operates, tens of thousands of pounds of trash and plastic collected annually through ongoing recycling programs and mountain cleanups, and millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity harnessed each year by solar energy at its resorts.

