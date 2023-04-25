 Nokian Tyres, Powdr Team Up to Plant Trees

The companies are entering the third year of their “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
nokian-tyres-POWDR

Nokian Tyres and Powdr have announced that, for the third season in a row, the companies will join forces to plant a tree for every 2023/2024 season pass sold at participating Powdr resorts through late fall 2023.

In the first two years of the “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program, Nokian said the partners have restored hundreds of acres of deforested land and supported efforts to combat soil erosion, the effects of a beetle epidemic and the ongoing degradation of riparian areas across the United States.

Powdr said its Play Forever sustainability initiative has resulted in millions of dollars in contributions inside the communities where the company operates, tens of thousands of pounds of trash and plastic collected annually through ongoing recycling programs and mountain cleanups and millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity harnessed each year by solar energy at its resorts.

Bartec Announces Tool Software Update

Bartec USA says the new software allows technicians to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on the vehicle.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bartec-TPMS

Bartec USA announced a recent software update to some of its tools, which tackles the issue of TPMS sensor battery condition. In a new software release for the Tech550Pro, the TECH600Pro and the TechRITEPro TPMS tools, the new software allows the technician to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on the vehicle.

Read Full Article

