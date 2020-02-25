Connect with us
Nokian Tyres Releases One HT Light Truck/SUV Tire

The Nokian One HT is a light-truck and SUV tire stocked with new technology to provide comfortable, rugged and sustainable driving.
The newest premium all-season product from Nokian Tyres is now available for sale at retailers throughout North America.

The Nokian One HT , which debted in tandem with the company’s Tennessee factory opening, is a light-truck and SUV tire stocked with new technology to provide comfortable, rugged and sustainable driving, the company says.

The Nokian One HT is the company’s first tire to be reinforced with Aramid Armor. In addition to the sidewall technology featured in most of the sizes, Nokians says Aramid Armor adds extra protection to LT-metric versions of the tire, providing a puncture-resistant shield to protect the tire from road hazards. Similar to Nokian Tyres’ other light truck and SUV tires, the One HT also features Aramid Sidewall technology, which provides protection from potholes and other obstacles encountered in daily urban driving and on rough terrain.

Nokian says the tire is a InterDH energy-efficient tire with a compound free of harmful oils.

Find out more about the Nokian One HT from our coverage of the ride-and-drive with the tire.

