Nokian Tyres releases 2023 sustainability report

Nokian Tyres recently published its Sustainability Report 2023. According to the report, Nokian Tyres achieved several external sustainability ratings, such as inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, platinum medal from EcoVadis, an AAA rating from MSCI and a leadership-level score of A- on the CDP Climate report.

According to Nokian, highlights of the company’s sustainability actions and achievements in 2023 include:

Commitment to achieve science-based net-zero emissions by 2050;

Reaching a key climate target seven years in advance;

Groundbreaking of the first zero CO2 emission factory in the tire industry;

Reaching the target of having all sustainability high-risk suppliers audited by 2025.

Nokian said the Sustainability Report 2023 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, and it has been assured by an independent third party. The Sustainability Report describes Nokian Tyres’ sustainability actions and results in 2023 in terms of product liability and safety as well as environmental and social responsibility.