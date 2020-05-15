Connect with us

Nokian Tyres Receives Greenhouse Gas Reduction Approval

Nokian Tyres says it is the first tire company to have its emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The targets covering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Nokian Tyres’ operations (Scopes 1 and 2; Scope 1 is direct emissions and Scope 2 is indirect emissions from purchased energy) are consistent with reductions required to keep climate warming to 1.5°C, what the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change, the company says.

Nokian Tyres has committed to reducing:

  • Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 40% per ton of tires from a 2015 base year;
  • Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services by 25% per ton of tires from a 2018 base year;
  • Scope 3 GHG emissions from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution by 25% per ton of tires from a 2018 base year;
  • And Scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products by 25% per ton of tires from a 2018 base year.

In the SBTi’s target assessment report, Nokian Tyres’ targets were considered ambitious.

“We have already witnessed a practically snowless winter in Southern Finland and are committed to doing our part in saving winters for future generations. During the last six years, we have already reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 44%, and the work continues,” said Nokian Tyres President and CEO Hille Korhonen.

