Nokian Tyres Debuts ‘Fresh Start’ Maintenance Campaign

During a time when cars are hitting the roads less frequently than usual, Nokian Tyres says it is teaming up with a prominent mechanic to help drivers keep their vehicles ready for use.

The company’s Fresh Start campaign offers automotive and tire maintenance tips to help drivers ensure their vehicles are in proper shape when they return to their adventures and daily routines, the company says.

Nokian consulted Charles Sanville, also known as the Humble Mechanic, whose YouTube tips have helped millions keep their cars up to speed. The company also contributed its own tire expertise. The full array of tips and resources can be found at NokianTires.com/FreshStart.

Maintenance tips include making sure the battery carries a healthy charge, inspecting tires for flat spots and other issues, topping off important fluids, and driving the car on a regular basis. The Fresh Start website also features detailed tire maintenance advice, tips for choosing the right tires and a dealer locator.

The company added that it is preparing to introduce new products for North American drivers in the coming months and years.

