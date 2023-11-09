Nokian Tyres’ New Tennessee Warehouse on Track to Open in Mid-2024

Nokian Tyres said it is proceeding on schedule with construction of the finished goods warehouse at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The facility is slated to open in summer 2024 and will hold as many as 600,000 tires.

The foundation of the 350,000-square-foot facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials. Conveyor installation will begin this spring. The construction team has used 7,500 cubic yards of material sourced from the local market, Nokian said.

The foundation of the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing the installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials.

The new warehouse sits next to Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory, which is working to double production in 2024. Earlier this year, the global tiremaker hired 125 employees to raise its headcount at the factory to approximately 475 team members.

The new storage space will join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada and will serve a growing volume of customers in the sun belt.

Nokian Tyres and BC Construction Group broke ground in early March on the warehouse, which was designed by Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects. Nokian Tyres said it is continuing its long-term partnership with AtkinsRéalis (formerly Faithful+Gould) to provide project management services for the facility.

The Finland-based tire-maker said it produces all-season and all-weather tires at the Dayton Factory. The warehouse will serve as an addition to the growing North American factory and automated conveyors will transport tires from the production building into storage, Nokian said.