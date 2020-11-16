Connect with us
Nokian Tyres Again Makes Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The company received the full 100 points in Product Quality & Recall Management, Environmental Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management and Social Reporting.
Nokian Tyres has been included in Dow Jones’ DJSI World sustainability index for the fourth consecutive year.

The company was also selected for the more strictly-defined DJSI Europe index. The company received full 100 points in Product Quality & Recall Management, Environmental Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management and Social Reporting.

In May 2020, Nokian Tyres became the first tire company to have its science-based targets for decreasing CO2 emissions officially approved, the company says. In the last six years, Nokian has reduced CO2 emissions from production by 44%. The rolling resistance of Nokian’s tires has been reduced by 8% on average, which equals to the exhaust fumes of 65,000 cars annually, the company says.

