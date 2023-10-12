Nokian Tyres Commits to Baltic Sea Action Group’s Ship Waste Initiative

Nokian Tyres gave the Baltic Sea Action Group (BSAG) a Baltic Sea commitment for the years 2023–2026. Nokian Tyres said its commitment is focused on cooperation in BSAG’s Ship Waste Action initiative, which aims to establish an operating model in which wastewater from cargo ships is discharged in the harbor and the utilization of nutrients is enabled by circular economy solutions, Nokian said.

“The discharge of wastewater from cargo ships into the sea is still legal, and many shippers may not even know that wastewater from their transports is likely to end up in the Baltic Sea. We want to contribute to changing this practice. Discharging wastewater from marine transports to land reduces the environmental burden of our supply chain and contributes to our sustainability work,” Teppo Huovila, VP quality and sustainability, said.

With its commitment, Nokian Tyres said it also aims to promote circular economy regarding ship waste. The company increases shipping companies’ and forwarding agents’ awareness about the possibilities of discharging wastewater not only in Finnish ports, but also in other ports in the Baltic Sea. In addition, the company said it increases its own contractual partners’ awareness about the possibilities of circular economy regarding ship waste also in its sea transports outside the Baltic Sea.

The Baltic Sea Action Group is a non-profit foundation founded in Finland in 2008, whose goal is to restore the good ecological balance of the Baltic Sea under changing climate conditions. Nokian Tyres said its Baltic Sea commitment can be found on BSAG’s website. As part of the commitment, Nokian Tyres supports BSAG’s work for the Baltic Sea with an annual donation.