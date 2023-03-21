 Nokian Tyres on Track to Complete Sale of its Russia Manufacturing Plant

Nokian Tyres on Track to Complete Sale of its Russia Manufacturing Plant

The company is expected to be paid $302.30 million for its Russian operations.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Nokian_Tyres_HQ

Nokian Tyres announced that Russian energy and petrochemical company PJSC Tatneft has paid it 285 million euros ($302.30 million) for its operations in Russia. The Russian Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investments has approved PJSC Tatneft’s purchase. The signing of the transaction was announced on Oct. 28, 2022.

After registration formalities in Russia, the transaction will be completed, and Nokian Tyres’ operations in Russia will end, the company said.

“Due to the war in Ukraine, it was no longer feasible nor sustainable for Nokian Tyres to continue operations in Russia. The exit process has been long, but we are satisfied that we are in the final stage of completing it. Our focus is now fully on building the new Nokian Tyres, and we are excited about our new direction,” said Jukka Moisio, president and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

The final impacts of the transaction will be disclosed in the first quarter 2023 interim report on April 25, Nokian said.

News

TIA Supports Right to Repair in Maryland

The Tire Industry Association testified in Maryland before the House Economic Matters Committee on House Bill 1193.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it is keeping up the fight for passage of right to repair legislation, testifying on March 8 in Maryland before the House Economic Matters Committee on House Bill 1193, which was introduced in February.

The bill, titled "Consumer Protection - Motor Vehicles - Right to Repair," addresses the right to repair issue on the state level by requiring a manufacturer that sells motor vehicles with telematics systems to install an open data platform in certain motor vehicles.

Michelin To Invest $300M in Nova Scotia Plants

The investment will see the installation of new technologies in Michelin’s three Nova Scotia facilities.

By Madeleine Winer
Michelin Nova Scotia plant_
Trelleborg Exhibits Tires for Construction Applications at ConExpo 2023

The company presented its Brawler HPS Soft Ride and EMR1042 tires, highlighting their durability and productivity.

By Christian Hinton
Trelleborg Ag ConExpo
ATD Hosts Grand Opening for Salt Lake City Distribution Center

The new DC was built to better serve ATD customers in the Salt Lake City community.

By Madeleine Winer
ATD Salt Lake City Distribution Center
Massachusetts to Enforce Right to Repair Law Starting June 1

“The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago,” the state’s attorney general said.

By Madeleine Winer

Auto Care Association Signs on to Global Right to Repair Reform

The Auto Care Association and other global associations release 10 best practice guidelines for legislators.

By Christian Hinton
Bill Hanvey Right to Repair
Bridgestone Previews New VZT Construction Tire

The VZT 25 in. construction tire is designed for loader and grader applications.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone OTR ConExpo
Goodyear Celebrates 2023 Women Make America Award Honoree

Goodyear’s Jenny Paige will be celebrated at the 2023 Women Make America Awards gala in Washington, D.C.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook Acquires Autonomous Driving Startup ‘3Secondz’

Hankook & Company says the acquisition is part of its strategy to pursue a “digital transformation.”

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ