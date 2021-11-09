Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

Nokian Tyres is widening its portfolio of E-Truck and R-Truck tires with new sizes – both Nokian E-Truck Steer 385/55R22.5 and Nokian R-Truck Trailer 285/70R19.5 are available now. The Nokian E-Truck family of tires is designed for reliable, economical miles on medium and regional haul trucks, the company says. Nokian R-Truck, on the other hand, is a tire family for demanding on and off-road use.

The Nokian E-Truck tire series was designed with excellent mileage and 3PMSF marking, the company says. The new product extends the Nokian E-Truck Steer range of steer axle tires. In size 385/55R22.5, it is meant for medium and regional haul transports in densely populated areas.

On- and off-road transports involve driving in two different worlds. There is the on-road part with different road surfaces and conditions, and the off-road part which usually means an earthmoving site or a distant forestry site. The Nokian R-Truck tire family is made to work in both worlds. The new Nokian R-Truck Trailer tire in size 285/70R19.5 is made with heavy loads in mind. “Timber transport is a perfect application for the new product”, Teppo Siltanen says. “It combines heavy trailers with journeys on forest roads and forestry sites.”