Connect with us
Nokian Tyres steer trailer tire

Commercial Tires

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

Both Nokian E-Truck Steer 385/55R22.5 and Nokian R-Truck Trailer 285/70R19.5 are available from September 2021.
Advertisement
David Sickels

on

Nokian Tyres is widening its portfolio of E-Truck and R-Truck tires with new sizes – both Nokian E-Truck Steer 385/55R22.5 and Nokian R-Truck Trailer 285/70R19.5 are available now. The Nokian E-Truck family of tires is designed for reliable, economical miles on medium and regional haul trucks, the company says. Nokian R-Truck, on the other hand, is a tire family for demanding on and off-road use.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Nokian E-Truck tire series was designed with excellent mileage and 3PMSF marking, the company says. The new product extends the Nokian E-Truck Steer range of steer axle tires. In size 385/55R22.5, it is meant for medium and regional haul transports in densely populated areas.

On- and off-road transports involve driving in two different worlds. There is the on-road part with different road surfaces and conditions, and the off-road part which usually means an earthmoving site or a distant forestry site. The Nokian R-Truck tire family is made to work in both worlds. The new Nokian R-Truck Trailer tire in size 285/70R19.5 is made with heavy loads in mind. “Timber transport is a perfect application for the new product”, Teppo Siltanen says. “It combines heavy trailers with journeys on forest roads and forestry sites.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: The Evolution of Heavy-Duty Balancing & its Necessity Today

Commercial Tires: Tips For Fleet Customers to Avoid Premature Tire Wear

Commercial Tires: Michelin Introduces Urban Bus Tire Designed for Harsh Weather

Commercial Tires: Michelin Introduces Two Trailer Tire Retreads

Advertisement

on

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

on

Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

on

Truck Tire Service Programs: It's All in the Details

on

Cooper Launches Second-Gen Pro Series Long Haul Steer Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine