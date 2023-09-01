 NHTSA offers new Right to Repair guidance to Mass. Attorney General

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

NHTSA offers new Right to Repair guidance to Mass. Attorney General

NHTSA is “clarifying” its position on right to repair and offering new guidance on the transmission of car repair data in a letter sent to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Following a “widely criticized” letter earlier this summer, NHTSA is “clarifying” its position on right to repair and offering new guidance on the transmission of car repair data in a letter sent to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

Related Articles

“After three years, it’s more than past time the will of the voters be recognized and that Massachusetts consumers have access to their vehicle data. We thank NHTSA for finally agreeing that data can be shared safely with car owners but their solution is wholly inadequate and is no substitute for a federal vehicle right-to-repair law. Vehicle owners throughout the country deserve protections that will safeguard their rights and prevent a patchwork of state regulations,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition, which is leading a national effort in support of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act and the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act:

According to NHTSA, bipartisan federal right-to-repair legislation – like the REPAIR Act and SMART Act – would restore consumer choice, lower car repair costs and promote healthy industry competition.

You May Also Like

financial results
AmeriPlatium-plus-max-duty
Recall
CEAT-FLOATMAX-CARGO-Plus
News

Tire Agent Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Tire Agent credits its selection to Inc.’s 5000 list to its customer-centric approach, broad selection and customer service.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
growth-stock

Tire Agent announced it ranked No. 936 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Tire Agent is also ranked at #65 in consumer products, #73 in New York and #82 in the New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania category.

Tire Agent said its growth in revenue and market share is due to its value proposition for its customers with its selection of more than 70 tire and wheel brands, a wide variety of payment options for all credit types and customer service.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Rubber and RAOT Hold Fifth Joint Seminar Event

Yokohama Rubber held a seminar event to help Thai natural rubber farmers improve the quality and productivity of natural rubber.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-seminar
U.S. AutoForce to Acquire Pacific Tire Distributors

After the close of the acquisition, U.S. AutoForce will operate 68 distribution centers servicing 47 states and said it will be distributing all major tire brands.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Hankook Tire Tennessee Plant Recognized by Ford

Hankook Tire’s Clarksville, Tenn. facility was awarded the Q1 medal, which stands for “Quality is No. 1.”

By Christian Hinton
Hankook TN Plant
Atturo Tires Secures Second-in-Class Finish

With the support of Atturo Tires, Crossland Offroad Racing achieved a second-place finish in the longest desert race in the United States.

By Christian Hinton
Crossland_Atturo_race-1400

Other Posts

Hunter Engineering Expands Supply at Missouri Plant

The company said its 106,000-sq.-ft., 37-bay facility was designed to open more production room at the existing plants.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-supply-plant-St-Louis-1400
InnoVent Renewables Launches Continuous Pyrolysis Technology

The company said its pyrolysis technology is continuous allowing for a higher efficiency compared to batch processing.

By Christian Hinton
Innovent-recycle_tires_bin-1400
Falken Tires Secures Three Class Podiums at 2023 USCA

Podium finishers included Jordan Priestly taking first place in the GTS class, Koda Altwood in second place, and David Carroll in third place in the GTT class.

By Christian Hinton
2023-Ultimate-Street-Car-Association
Hankook Tire Releases 2022/23 ESG Report

The report unveils sustainability strategies, including energy reduction and eco-friendly partnerships.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-ESG-Report