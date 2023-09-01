NHTSA offers new Right to Repair guidance to Mass. Attorney General

Following a “widely criticized” letter earlier this summer, NHTSA is “clarifying” its position on right to repair and offering new guidance on the transmission of car repair data in a letter sent to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

“After three years, it’s more than past time the will of the voters be recognized and that Massachusetts consumers have access to their vehicle data. We thank NHTSA for finally agreeing that data can be shared safely with car owners but their solution is wholly inadequate and is no substitute for a federal vehicle right-to-repair law. Vehicle owners throughout the country deserve protections that will safeguard their rights and prevent a patchwork of state regulations,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition, which is leading a national effort in support of the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act and the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act:

According to NHTSA, bipartisan federal right-to-repair legislation – like the REPAIR Act and SMART Act – would restore consumer choice, lower car repair costs and promote healthy industry competition.