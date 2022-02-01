Connect with us
NGK/NTK Launch New Technical Training Portal

NGK & NTK have announced the launch of their online/on-demand portal for technical training and live webinars to keep parts pros and technicians up to speed on today’s developments in ignition and sensor technology.

The portal, which can be accessed online, offers online learning pathways for both the ignition specialist and sensor specialist categories, the companies say. The portal also features a dedicated resource section to provide users with easy access to technical specifications and product information. Special tracks are designed for parts and service professionals. There is also a track suitable for students.

The Technical Portal, which currently hosts 27 different courses, can be accessed at NGKNTKTraining.com where users can register and enroll for learning tracks.

