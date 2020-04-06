Nexen Tire says it is continuing to provide the same level of support to its network of tire dealers during the COVID-19 quarantine. The support includes full tire distribution capabilities from all distribution facilities, mileage warranty support, roadside assistance and all customer service functions for dealers.

Click Here to Read More

Additionally, Nexen has created dealer incentives through its Next Level Program to help extend its support through the economic slowdown and nationwide quarantine.

Nexen Tire says it is also supporting dealers through the continued operation of its call centers.