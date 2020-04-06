Connect with us

Nexen Continues Support to Tire Dealer Network

Nexen Tire says it is continuing to provide the same level of support to its network of tire dealers during the COVID-19 quarantine. The support includes full tire distribution capabilities from all distribution facilities, mileage warranty support, roadside assistance and all customer service functions for dealers.

Additionally, Nexen has created dealer incentives through its Next Level Program to help extend its support through the economic slowdown and nationwide quarantine.

Nexen Tire says it is also supporting dealers through the continued operation of its call centers.

