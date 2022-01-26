Connect with us
Nexen Tire Selected OE for 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Nexen Tire America, Inc., announced its N’Fera AU7 UHP all-season tire has been selected as original equipment on the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta in the U.S. market. For 2022, Jetta has been refreshed with an updated engine and exterior styling and features robust enhancements in both performance and technology, Nexen says.

The Volkswagen Jetta will be available from the factory with two different tire options – 205/60R16H and 205/55R17H, depending on the trim package. Nexen says the N’Fera AU7 was bred to complement sports cars, luxury coupes and performance sedans that require superior traction in dry and wet-conditions year-round.

The N’Fera AU7 in sizes 205/60R16H (PC 16643) and 205/55R17H (PC 16694) are now in stock at Nexen Tire Dealers nationwide. N’Fera AU7 is also available in Canada, Nexen says.

