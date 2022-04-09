Nexen Tire Launches 2022 Motorsports Program

Nexen Tire Motorsports launched the kickoff of its 2022 U.S. motorsports program and its support to four drivers in Formula DRIFT. This year, Nexen Tire says it looks to strengthen its competitive racing program by supplying Nexen’s tires to podium-finishing drivers.

Nexen says the 2022 Formula DRIFT season kicks off on the “Streets of Long Beach” in Long Beach, Califonia, on April 1-2 and will commence its competitive racing program. Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers will begin the season equipped with the company’s current line of drift tires, the N’Fera SUR4G Extreme Ultra High-Performance tires. Teams will then begin running Nexen Tire’s next generation of tires, N’Fera Sport R, which debuted at last year’s annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.