Connect with us

News

Nexen Tire Launches 2022 Motorsports Program

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Nexen Tire Motorsports launched the kickoff of its 2022 U.S. motorsports program and its support to four drivers in Formula DRIFT. This year, Nexen Tire says it looks to strengthen its competitive racing program by supplying Nexen’s tires to podium-finishing drivers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Nexen says the 2022 Formula DRIFT season kicks off on the “Streets of Long Beach” in Long Beach, Califonia, on April 1-2 and will commence its competitive racing program. Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers will begin the season equipped with the company’s current line of drift tires, the N’Fera SUR4G Extreme Ultra High-Performance tires. Teams will then begin running Nexen Tire’s next generation of tires, N’Fera Sport R, which debuted at last year’s annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Hankook Tire Introduces Spring Promotion

News: Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Joins Auto Care Association Discussion

Executive Interviews: UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President

People: Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Launches 2022 Motorsports Program

on

Bridgestone Recognized with GM Award

on

Hercules Tires Introduces Spring Consumer Rebate

on

PRT Releases Complete Struts for Nissan Altima 2019-2020
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Big Inventory’ Boosts J Rod’s Tire & Service
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

People

Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Kenda-Tire-Hannah-600x300 Kenda-Tire-Hannah-600x300

People

Hannah Mayberry Joins Kenda Tire USA as Marketing Coordinator
Connect
Tire Review Magazine