Nexen Tire Partners With Animal Rescue Rigs

Nexen Tire announced its partnership with Animal Rescue Rigs (ARR), an animal-rescue 501(c)(3) charity, to supply the company’s Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road tire for PAWS ONE, a highly modified 2018 Nissan TITAN XD Gas PRO-4X debuted at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Manufacturer Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

Nexen says PAWS ONE features 35-in. Nexen Tire Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road tires and was built to provide support for securing lost and/or injured animals during and after natural disasters. Rescuers are required to cover virtually all terrain types and need a tire with maximum traction across multiple driving surfaces, including on- and off-road, often in muddy and snowy conditions. With massive winter storms sweeping the nation, first responders have battled high winds, frigid temperatures and snowstorms to provide rescue services.