Nexen Tire America, Inc. announced the continuation of its brand-ambassador partnership with Yaeeun Hong, which began in 2020. Hong will also represent the brand for the first time during this year’s Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.
The 19-year-old golf player from South Korea began playing under the guidance of her father, a former national golfer, and she steadily improved her skills on the LPGA Developmental Tour for two years before advancing to the main tour this year.
“We are very happy to welcome Hong on board as our first global golf ambassador,” said Travis Kang, global CEO of Nexen Tire. “Our partnership will be about inspiring millennials and Generation Z to create value for the future. Hong, as a young athlete, embodies our mission values, and we look forward to supporting her as she embarks on a promising and professional career.”
“I am grateful for Nexen Tire’s support and delighted to work with a worldwide brand,” said Yae Eun Hong. “I am honored to represent Nexen Tire and to start my professional career on the LPGA Tour with its support.”
Hong will represent Nexen Tire’s brand logo that will be placed on her right collar of golf apparel and outerwear at all golf tournaments throughout the year. Hong is set to kick off her LPGA Tour debut at Gainbridge LPGA, taking place in Boca Raton, Fla., on January 27.