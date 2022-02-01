Nexen Tire America, Inc. announced the continuation of its brand-ambassador partnership with Yaeeun Hong, which began in 2020. Hong will also represent the brand for the first time during this year’s Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

The 19-year-old golf player from South Korea began playing under the guidance of her father, a former national golfer, and she steadily improved her skills on the LPGA Developmental Tour for two years before advancing to the main tour this year.

“We are very happy to welcome Hong on board as our first global golf ambassador,” said Travis Kang, global CEO of Nexen Tire. “Our partnership will be about inspiring millennials and Generation Z to create value for the future. Hong, as a young athlete, embodies our mission values, and we look forward to supporting her as she embarks on a promising and professional career.”